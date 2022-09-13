Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana in green; Ether down over 4% as crypto markets gear up for Ethereum merge

Cryptocurrency prices have overall been in the green in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by 0.06 per cent and has maintained its position above the $1 trillion mark. As per crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.06 trillion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $94.32 billion, marking a whooping 39 per cent increase from Monday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 40.24 per cent, an increase of 0.85 per cent over the trading session.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin and BNB have showcased positive momentum while Ethereum has slipped over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,192 and is up by 1.62 per cent. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 1.03 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed a downtrend of 4.88 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,690.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT, BUSD, DAI, and USDC have witnessed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.03 per cent and is trading at $0.9997. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.06 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9994 whereas the stablecoin DAI fell 0.17 per cent and is trading at $0.99983.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana and Avalanche have witnessed uptrend while Cardano and Ripple witnessed a downtrend over the last 24 hours.

Solana witnessed a 3.51 per cent uptrend and Avalanche’s AVAX gained 0.48 per cent. Cardano’s ADA slipped 3.31 per cent and Ripple fell 0.29 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT has showcased negative momentum while Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC has gained over the last 24 hours. DOT token is down by 3.47 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 2.10 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins also showed negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 1.24 per cent, whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu has slipped 2.79 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens have slipped from their previous positions over the last 24 hours despite the overall market cap witnessing an uptrend.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Solana, Polkadot gain, Ether slips as crypto markets brace for Ethereum merge - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Solana gains 7%, Polkadot up 5% as global m-cap crosses $1 trillion - BusinessToday