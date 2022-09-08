Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin up 2.72%, Ethereum zooms 8%, Solana rallies over 5%  as crypto markets recover

Cryptocurrency prices have witnessed a recovery over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by a significant 4.57 per cent from Wednesday’s levels. As per the cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $975.23 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 37.73 per cent, a decrease of 0.69 per cent over the day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $69.56 billion, 19.55 per cent lower than Wednesday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB have gained over the last 24 hours showcasing positive momentum.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,225 and is up by 2.72 per cent. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a uptrend of 6.45 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed uptrend of 8.19 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,629.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT and USDC have slipped over the last 24 hours while BUSD and DAI have gained.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.999. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.01 per cent and is trading at $0.9998.

BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.05 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI rose 0.11 per cent and is trading at $0.9994.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana, Avalanche, Cardano, and Ripple witnessed uptrend over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token is up 3.77 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL gained by 5.54 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is up by 4.08 per cent. Ripple blockchain’s XRP is also up by 5.73 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Both Polkadot and Polygon are in the green. Polkadot blockchain’s DOT token is up by 4.78 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has risen by 5.15 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins also showed positive momentum. Dogecoin is up by 4.42 per cent, whereas meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has gained 2.73 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have risen from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

