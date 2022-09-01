Cryptocurrency Price Today: Crypto markets in red; Cardano, Polkadot, Shiba Inu down while Bitcoin, Polygon rise

Cryptocurrency markets opened in red this Thursday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has taken a hit and is down by 0.08 per cent over the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinMarketCap showed that the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $978.68 billion, lower than Sunday’s levels. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands $769.38 billion, marking a 4.82 per cent decrease from the previous trading session.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Cryptocurrency heavyweights, Bitcoin rose slightly while Ethereum and BNB have slipped over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,155, up 0.83 per cent. Ethereum network’s Ether token witnessed a downtrend of 1.49 per cent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $1,560. Binance Smart Chain’s cryptocurrency BNB slipped 2.02 per cent.

Stablecoins

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours to maintain its peg at $1. USDC stablecoin slipped 0.01 per cent to ensure it remained pegged at $1.

BinanceUSD tumbled 0.03 per cent. The stablecoin is trading at $0.0997 whereas stablecoin DAI slipped 0.05 per cent yet maintained its peg at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Cardano, Solana, Ripple, and others witnessed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token slipped 2.46 per cent. Solana slipped by 1.54. Avalanche's AVAX is down 2.61 per cent. Ripple’s XRP dropped 1.22 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot blockchain’s DOT fell 1.58 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC gained by 3.08 per cent.

Memecoins

Memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also took a hit over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin slid 1.38 per cent. Shiba Inu crashed 2.18 per cent.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens witnessed from their positions over the last 24 hours.

