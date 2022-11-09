Cryptocurrency price today:  Doge, Solana crash 20%; Ether, Polygon down 15% after Binance-FTX dispute

Cryptocurrency prices are in the deep red this Wednesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has fallen 10.85 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $914.24 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $211.87 billion, marking a 131.83 per cent uptrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $197.24 billion, 93.09 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB showed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,477 and is down by 10.37 per cent. Its dominance stands at 38.66 per cent, up by 0.06 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s native token fell 15.62 per cent and is trading at $1,324. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a downtrend of 4.49 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and all top stablecoins remained pegged to $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.02 negative change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin changed 0.01 per cent in the positive direction and is also trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI fell 0.06 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.08 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

All top cryptos native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Avalanche, Solana, Ripple and Cardano have shown negative movement over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 19.88 per cent downtrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX slipped 12.40 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 8.86 per cent downtrend. XRP Ripple fell 14.45 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC also showed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

DOT token is down by 11.30 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 15.67 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased positive momentum. Dogecoin is down by 22.63 per cent. While memecoin Shiba Inu has fallen 14.11 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority of the top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed a crash from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

