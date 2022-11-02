Cryptocurrency price today:  Dogecoin gains over 115% in past week after Elon Musk's antics, crypto markets remain flat

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on Wednesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has gained a mere 0.14 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.02 trillion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $73.54 billion, marking a 16.90 per cent downtrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $66.37 billion, 90.25 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB showed slight uptrend over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,543 and is up by 0.31 per cent. Its dominance stands at 38.65 per cent, up by 0.03 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s native token rose 0.41 per cent and is trading at $1,592. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a uptrend of 0.03 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and all top stablecoins remained pegged to $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.02 positive change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin changed 0.01 per cent positive and is also trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI gained 0.02 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

All top cryptos native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Avalanche, Solana, Ripple and Cardano have shown negative movement over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 1.04 per cent downtrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX slipped 3.34 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 1.63 per cent downtrend. XRP Ripple fell 0.47 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC also showed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

DOT token is down by 2.76 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 3.32 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased positive momentum. Dogecoin is up by 1.52 per cent. Doge is up over 115 per cent in the past week after Elon Musk’s acquisition of microblogging platform Twitter. While memecoin Shiba Inu has fallen 1.29 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority of the top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed a slight change from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

