Cryptocurrency price today: Ethereum, Polygon, Cardano in green; Bitcoin, memecoins Doge and Shiba Inu down 

Cryptocurrency prices showed a slight recovery this Friday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose by 0.09 per cent over the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency data aggregator, showed that the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $981.86 billion, slightly higher than Thursday’s levels. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $62.41 billion, marking a 9.77 per cent decrease from the last trading session.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Mainstream crypto tokens, Bitcoin, and BNB slipped slightly while Ethereum gained over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,045, down 0.44 per cent. Binance Smart Chain’s cryptocurrency BNB slipped 1.12 per cent.

Ethereum network’s Ether token witnessed an uptrend of 1.17 per cent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $1,578.

Stablecoins

Most used stablecoins, USDT, USDC, DAI, and BinanceUSD witnessed a downtrend.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed a 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours to maintain its peg at $1. USDC stablecoin slipped 0.04 per cent and is trading at $0.9999.

BinanceUSD tumbled 0.03 per cent. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI slipped 0.05 per cent and is trading at $0.9995.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Cardano, and Ripple witnessed an uptrend while Solana and Avalanche’s AVAX slipped down.

Cardano's ADA token gained 1.10 per cent. Ripple’s XRP rose by 1.02 per cent. While Solana blockchain’s SOL token slipped by 1.01 per cent and Avalanche's AVAX is down 1.45 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Both Polkadot and Polygon rose over the last 24 hours. Polkadot blockchain’s DOT rose by 1.03 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC gained 3.18 per cent.

Memecoins

Memecoins Dogecoin gained 0.61 per cent while Shiba Inu slipped 0.08 per cent.

Overall, while memecoins and stablecoins slipped over the last 24 hours, some layer 1 blockchain tokens like Cardano and Ripple witnessed an uptrend.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu in green, Dogecoin down; majority tokens gain - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Ethereum, Solana top gainers, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin also up; majority crypto tokens in green - BusinessToday