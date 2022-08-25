Cryptocurrency price today: Ethereum, Solana top gainers, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin also up; majority crypto tokens in green

Cryptocurrency prices have remained in the green this Thursday morning. Crypto markets have gained momentum in the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap has risen and is up by 0.65 per cent from Wednesday’s levels. CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency data aggregator, highlighted that the global cryptocurrency market cap is at $1.04 trillion, higher than Wednesday. Bitcoin’s dominance has slipped and stands at 39.71 per cent, a decrease of 0.10 per cent over the day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $68.67 billion marking a 1.64 per cent fall.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Mainstream crypto tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB have gained over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,526, up 0.65 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s native cryptocurrency Ether also showed an uptrend. The crypto token is up by 2.22 per cent. Ether token is trading at $1,672. The BNB cryptocurrency, native to Binance Smart Chain, gained 0.35 per cent.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins also showed decent uptrend over the last 24 hours. USDT Tether stablecoin witnessed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value over the last 24 hours and the stablecoin maintained its peg at $1. USDC stablecoin also gained 0.03 per cent and remained pegged to $1.

BinanceUSD witnessed a 0.05 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI rose 0.16 per cent and is also trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Avalanche, Cardano, and others also rose over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token gained 0.86 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL rose by 2.16 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is up by 0.77 per cent. Ripple blockchain’s XRP saw an uptrend of 1.76 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot blockchain’s DOT token is up by 1.89 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto has risen by 1.40 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoin Doge shot up 1.30 per cent. Whereas meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is up 0.65 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have risen from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Shiba Inu down 11% ; Doge, AVAX and Cardano slip 9% ; majority crypto tokens in red - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu in green, Dogecoin down; majority tokens gain - BusinessToday