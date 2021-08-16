Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin up 1%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar rise up to 9.4%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading nearly 1% higher today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was up 0.81% to $47,539. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $893.96 billion. Bitcoin has gained 64.27% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.03 trillion, a 0.95% rise over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 0.38% to $3,277 and Dogecoin rose 9.41% to $0.3317.

Digital token Stellar gained 2.54% to $0.4011 and XRP fell 1.72% to $1.29.

Litecoin climbed 0.40% to $184 and Uniswap rose 0.01% to $29.90.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.