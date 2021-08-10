Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin gains over 4%; Ethereum, Dogecoin & Uniswap rise up to 11.6%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin rose over 4% today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin gained 4.85% to $45,719. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $859.040 billion. Bitcoin has gained 57.27% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.85 trillion, a 4.85% rise over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 5.88% to $3,129 and Dogecoin rose 4.97% to $0.2543.

Digital token Stellar gained 4.21% to $0.3003 and XRP saw a rise of 2.51% to $0.811.

Litecoin zoomed 9.46% to $162.70 and Uniswap rose 11.60% to $29.41.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.