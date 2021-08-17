Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls over 2%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar slip up to 7.4%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading over 2% lower today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was down 2.54% to $46,280. Market cap of the cryptocurrency fell to $872.05 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2 trillion, a 1.54% fall over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the red today. Ethereum fell 3.15% to $3,277 and Dogecoin slipped 1.19% to $0.3337.

Digital token Stellar lost 7.36% to $0.3773 and XRP fell 7.40% to $1.20.

Litecoin declined 3.10% to $180.66 and Uniswap slipped 3.09% to $29.60.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.