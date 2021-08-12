Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises over 1%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar gain up to 11%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading over 1% higher today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was up 1.35% to $46,199. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $866.66 billion. Bitcoin has gained 58.59% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.94 trillion, a 3.17% rise over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 2.25% to $3,2227 and Dogecoin rose 11.14% to $0.2893.

Digital token Stellar gained 8.70% to $0.3476 and XRP saw a rise of 18.34% to $1.03.

Litecoin climbed 6.24% to $175.47 and Uniswap rose 0.60% to $29.58.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.