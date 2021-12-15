Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises 3%; Uniswap, Dogecoin & Stellar gain up to 13.5%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was rose nearly 3% today. The price of Bitcoin gained 2.63% to $48,656 on Coinmarketcap.

Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $916.601 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.21 trillion, a surge of 2.87%. Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum rose 1.97% to $3,892 and Dogecoin was trading 13.5% higher at $0.1816.

Digital token Stellar gained 3.39% to $0.2621 and Litecoin climbed 2.95% to $152.18. XRP added 2.90% to $0.8146 and Uniswap rose 4.94% at $15.14.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood. In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again.

The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases. It's been a wild ride for bitcoin the last three years.

The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out Bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.