Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slips 8%; Ethereum, Dogecoin & Litecoin fall up to 13%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell nearly 8% today. The price of Bitcoin slipped 7.91% to $60,640 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $1,146 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.65 trillion, a slide of 7.74%. Other cryptocurrencies too were trading in the red today.

Ethereum tanked 9.46% to $4,270 and Dogecoin was trading 6.36% lower at $0.2447. Digital token Stellar crashed 8.67% to $0.3529 and Litecoin lost 12.76% to $243.06.

XRP declined 7.61% to $1.12 and Uniswap lost 10.60% to $21.95. Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level.

The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases. It's been a wild ride for bitcoin the last three years.

The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out Bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.