Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades flat; Ethereum, XRP & Litecoin rise up to 1.71%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin fell marginally today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin fell 0.27% to $49,460. Market cap of the cryptocurrency slipped to $930.449 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.23 trillion, 0.03% higher over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were trading on a mixed note today.

Ethereum rose 1.05% to $3,801 and Dogecoin lost 1.78% to $0.2955. Digital token Stellar was up 0.62% to $0.3602 and XRP rose 1.94% to $1.27.

Litecoin gained 1.71% to $185.64 but Uniswap slipped 2.20% to $29.71.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.