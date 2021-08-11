scorecardresearch
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades flat; Ethereum, Dogecoin & XRP rise up to 9%

Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $858.35 billion

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading marginally lower today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was down 0.15% to $45,636. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $858.353 billion. Bitcoin has gained 56.53% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.89 trillion, a 2.02% rise over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 1.50% to $3,164 and Dogecoin rose 3.32% to $0.2611.

Digital token Stellar gained 8.45% to $0.325 and XRP saw a  rise of 8.66% to $0.8775.

Litecoin climbed 1.74% to $165.66 and Uniswap rose 1.03% to $29.22.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.

