Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trading higher; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar rise up to 3%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading marginally higher today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin rose 0.17% to $46,331. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $870.564 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.12 trillion, 2.27% higher over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum rose 2.51% to $3,505 and Dogecoin gained 1.53% to $0.2569.

Digital token Stellar climbed 3.14% to $0.3377 and XRP was up 1.39% to $1.11. Litecoin rose 2.49% to $183.83 and Uniswap rose 1.91% to $23.76.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.