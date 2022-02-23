Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises 3%; Stellar, XRP, Uniswap gain up to 6.65%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose over 3% today as Asian stocks rebounded amid the ongoing Russia- Ukraine conflict. The price of Bitcoin gained 3.69% to $38,015 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $721.940 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.72 trillion, a rise of 4.58%.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today.

Ethereum climbed 5.29% to $2,651 and Dogecoin gained 4.78% to $0.1315.

Digital token Stellar rose 6.65% to $0.186 and Litecoin added 5.32% to $107.65.

XRP gained 5.34% to $0.7158 and Uniswap climbed 6.58% to $8.89. The rise in cryptocurrencies is in line with the rebound in global markets.

Asian shares rebounded Wednesday with indices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia trading in the green.

Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,469.57 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 23,657.49. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.2% to 2,712.69 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,186.30.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said last year that cryptocurrency Bitcoin will replace the US dollar. Dorsey has been a big supporter of Bitcoin. He is also the co-founder and CEO of financial services company Block, formerly known as Square Inc.

The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out Bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.