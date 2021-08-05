Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin recovers over 3%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar, XRP rise up to 8%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin rose over 3% today, after falling for three days. On Coindesk, the price of bitcoin was up 3.05% to $39,363.

Market cap of the cryptocurrency climbed to $739.06 billion. Bitcoin has gained 35.11% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.62 trillion, a 4.48% rise over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 7.93% to $2,695 and Dogecoin was up 2.02% to $0.1999.

Digital token Stellar rose 2.54% to $0.2753 and XRP gained 1.68% to $0.7248.

Litecoin was 2.21% to $140.60 and Uniswap surged 9.55% to $23.35.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.