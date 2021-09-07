Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises over 2%; Stellar, XRP climb up to 5.6%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin rose over 2% today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin gained 2.10% to $52,653. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $990.651 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.36 trillion, 1.35% higher over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were trading on a mixed note today. Ethereum rose 0.21% to $3,912 but Dogecoin fell 1.90% to $0.3046.

Digital token Stellar climbed 5.60% to $0.4125 and XRP was up 3.89% to $1.37. Litecoin fell 2.50% to $218.92 and Uniswap was down 4.40% to $28.62.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.