Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trading flat; Ethereum, Stellar, XRP fall up to 4%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading on a flat note today. The price of Bitcoin fell 1% to $38,422 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency fell to $728.19 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.73 trillion, falling 1.15%.

Other cryptocurrencies were trading in the red today. Ethereum fell 3.72% to $2,639 and Dogecoin was trading 0.67% lower at $0.1244.

Digital token Stellar declined 3.18% to $0.1828 and Litecoin fell 2.18% to $104.55.

XRP slipped 2.33% to $0.725 but Uniswap zoomed 10.18% to $9.81.

In Asia, markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from earlier losses to edge 0.1% higher at 26,514.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.8% to 22,584.17. The Shanghai Composite index was 0.1% lower at 3,449.52. The Kospi in Seoul climbed 0.6% to 2,690.28, while in Sydney the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,049.10.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 2.2%, clocking its first weekly gain in three weeks to close at 4,384.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% to 34,058.75. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.6% to 13,694.62 after swinging between modest gains and losses. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.3%, to 2,040.923.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last year said that cryptocurrency Bitcoin will replace the US dollar. Dorsey has been a big supporter of Bitcoin. He is also the co-founder and CEO of financial services company Block, formerly known as Square Inc.

The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out Bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.