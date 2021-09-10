Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trading higher; Stellar, XRP rise up to 2.3%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading marginally higher today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin rose 0.83% to $46,633. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $876.982 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.12 trillion.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading on a mixed note today. Ethereum fell 1.68% to $3,445 and Dogecoin was trading 0.50% lower at $0.2552.

Digital token Stellar climbed 1.85% to $0.3422 and XRP was up 2.31% to $1.13. Litecoin slipped 0.18% to $182.97 and Uniswap rose 0.01% to $23.76. Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.