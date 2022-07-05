 Cryptos in recovery mode; BTC, ETH, SOL all in green 

Cryptocurrency markets are in recovery mode this morning. The global market cap is at $909.47 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 4.51 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 5.25 per cent, and is trading at $20,188. Ethereum rose by a significant 7.10 per cent and is trading at $1,145.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 positive per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9989, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.04 per cent positive change in its value and is trading at $1. The BNB token has gone up by 6.11 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.06 per cent positive change and is trading at $0.9995.

XRP Ripple token is 1.55 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours. The ADA token showed a recovery of 3.12 per cent in the last 24 hours. Solana recovered by a whopping 8.23 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 2.45 per cent.

Majority top crypto tokens have witnessed recovery over the last 24 hours.

Argentines purchased up to 3x times as many stablecoins as usual over the weekend following the economy minister's resignation.

Elsewhere, Vitalik Buterin has dismissed claims that Ethereum proof-of-stake doesn't provide decentralization consensus.

Other Crypto News

Celsius Network paid a total of $1,20,000,000 today on its Bitcoin backed loan, dropping its liquidation price to $4,967.

Moreover, the number of addresses holding at least one Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of 8,78,357.

