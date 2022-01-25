Elon Musk bats for Dogecoin again; makes this offer to McDonald's

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday again came out in support of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a tweet, Musk said he will eat McDonald's famous 'Happy Meal' on television if the burger chain starts accepting Dogecoin.





I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

Musk is a well-known crypto enthusiast. Earlier this month, he had tweeted that all those who want to purchase Tesla merchandise can also pay using Dogecoin. "Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," he had tweeted.Musk's latest tweet went viral in no time with users posting some hilarious reactions in the comments.

Musk has been a big supporter of Dogecoin. After being named as TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2021, Musk told the magazine, "Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin."



Dogecoin was trading 7.97 per cent higher at $0.139078 following Musk's latest tweet. Its market cap stood at $18.49 billion, as per CoinDesk.

