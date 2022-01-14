Elon Musk says Tesla merch buyable using Dogecoin

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, also a well-known crypto enthusiast, recently tweeted that all those who want to purchase Tesla merchandise can also pay using the open-source cryptocurrency Dogecoin. “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Musk said in a one-line tweet.

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Soon after the tweet became viral, netizens could not help but express their excitement. Official Twitter account of the crypto exchange Huobi also put out a tweet wherein a Doge is shown riding in a Tesla car.

For the unversed, Tesla’s Cyberwhistle is listed on its website for 300 Doge whereas the all-electric Cyberquad for kids is listed for 12,020 Doge.



What does Musk really think about the Dogecoin? After being named as TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021, Musk told the magazine, “Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin.”

He had also said during this conversation that Tesla will accept Dogecoin as payment for the company merch on a test basis. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge and see how it goes,” he had tweeted. He had, however, not specified what merchandise could be purchased using Dogecoin.



Meanwhile, the memecoin is up 17.13 per cent to $0.1991 and its market cap has reached $26.38 billion, as per coinmarketcap.com.