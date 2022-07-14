Flipkart to airdrop Nothing NFTs on Firedrop

Flipkart announced its partnership with Nothing for the first Nothing Community Dots NFT airdrop on FireDrops, Flipkart’s Web3 platform.

Flipkart customers who have pre-booked and subsequently purchased the Nothing phone during the pre-book sale would be airdropped Nothing Community Dots NFT. The NFT would enable access to new Nothing products and offline events.

The Nothing Community Dots is hosted on Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution. The NFT drop on FireDrops is powered by GuardianLink, an NFT marketplace.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, expressed his views on the collaboration between Nothing and Flipkart. He said, "Flipkart has always been at the forefront of innovation across all facets of digital commerce. We are delighted to join hands with Nothing to bring our customers into the Web3 playground with the very first NFT drop at Flipkart FireDrops, hosted on Polygon’s blockchain.”

He also added, “Digital asset ownership, NFTs, and other digital collectibles are true game-changers in value creation in the digital age. The Flipkart-Nothing partnership and the launch of the Nothing Community Dots, therefore, constitutes an important step for FireDrops, helping us in the vision to bring the potential of Web3 to India.”

The Community Dot NFTs will be open to being redeemed by anyone who pre-ordered Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart between July 12 and July 18.

Manu Sharma, vice president, Nothing India said, “We recently announced the Nothing Community Dots to create more meaningful connections with our community. This is a step further in that direction”.

He further added, “We recently introduced Phone (1), our first smartphone and the gateway to future connected and open product ecosystem. Going forward, we also plan to make not just the phone category, but other ecosystem devices future-ready by enabling sustainable and secure access to Web3.”

