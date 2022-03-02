GARI announces listing on India’s cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX



GARI, India's social crypto token has announced its listing on the country’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX. GARI’s listing on CoinDCX will provide its more than 75 lakh Indian users with another avenue to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain, the company stated.



GARI is the native token of Chingari, a short-video app that is ‘Made in India.’ Chingari enables short-form video creators to monetise their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. Creators are rewarded with GARI tokens when they create a video on Chingari.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder Chingari said, “This listing is a huge moment for us as it will allow the creators from every nook and corner of India to trade the GARI token. This has come as a giant leap towards our goal of financially empowering creators on our short video app, Chingari, who have largely been ignored by the global short app platforms.”

GARI has already been listed on some of the platforms including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi and FTX.

CoinDCX, recently announced today that it is making crypto-native risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs its strategic compliance partner.

CoinDCX had logged in over 1 crore registered users. CEO Sumit Gupta had made the announcement in a tweet.



Also Read: Infosys onboards 1.2 million people for its digital learning initiative

Also Read: Indian student from Punjab's Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine