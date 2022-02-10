Giottus Crypto Exchange launches two smart investment features: Details here

Domestic cryptocurrency exchange Giottus on Thursday announced the launch of two smart investment features which the firm states will benefit all Indian crypto investors and enthusiasts.

The first one is Baskets which is an expert-curated thematic investment feature, that augments an investor's portfolio in the long run. The second one is a SIP feature to automate and schedule regular purchases of popular crypto assets. Investors would be able to start investing with as low as Rs 100. Both the products are currently available on Giottus' mobile apps and website.

Giottus, in an official statement, explained that both these features are designed to help investors expand their crypto portfolio with smarter and safer investment options.

The cryptocurrency exchange further explained that Baskets are curated by experts and research analysts. Investors will be able to buy a selection of crypto assets with one click. These assets, conceptualized based on the themes they represent, have immense growth potential, it added.

Themes such as DeFi, Metaverse, gaming, and meme coins are already popular among Indian investors. It conveyed that Baskets are specifically designed to meet this demand, the firm said.

Giottus noted that SIP is a proven method of beating volatility in an emerging market like crypto. It stated that It helps in building a strong portfolio with optimized cost. Starting at Re.1 per buy, investors can schedule their SIP on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis on the Giottus platform.

Commenting on the new launch, Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj, said, "This is an exciting month for the Indian crypto ecosystem. We believe that this is an opportune time for us to launch two exciting and innovative products-Baskets and SIP-to help customers build a diversified crypto portfolio."

"They are conceptualized to ease every investor's predicament in terms of choosing the right set of crypto assets and timing their trades. We intend to add more product offerings soon, including fixed deposits and staking, that will make our platform a comprehensive suite of financial products for the savvy crypto investor," Subburaj added.

