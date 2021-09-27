Hamster trades in cryptocurrencies in high-tech cage; fetches huge returns

American economist Burton Malkiel's juxtaposition of the intellect of a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at the financial pages of a daily with the market experts seems to sit well with a hamster named Mr Goxx. Since its debut in June 2021, this hamster has been trading in several cryptocurrencies. Some of the major cryptos held by this hamster are Cardano’s ada, Ripple’s XRP, ether and Tron.

Its performance has been phenomenal as the livestreamed hamster's portfolio was up around 24 per cent as of Friday. With such a rise in its portfolio, Mr Goxx has surpassed S&P 500 and Bitcoin. Despite the unpredictable nature of its investments, Goxx has reported some really exciting profits. Some of these include $23.79 of Dogecoin (DOGE) bought at July-end sold for $34.80 on September 16.

Anonymous caretaker and business partner of Mr Goxx said the traders made by the hamster are automatically set to 20 euro increments. “There are plans to give Mr Goxx more control and let him intentionally pick his buy amount if the interest in his channel keeps growing,” the business partner was quoted by MarketsInsider as saying.

Mr Goxx livestreams his online sessions from a high-tech office for trading, which has been directly connected to his normal home. It comprises an office and wheel camera, an intention wheel, two decision tunnels named BUY and SELL, stairs and a floodgate.

So, how does this hamster make all the buying and selling decisions? Mr Goxx is able to shortlist some assets by running in the intention wheel. The trade aficionado then enters one of the tunnels in order to place a buy or sell order. This order is sent to a real trading platform via application programming interface (API).

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: China's crackdown on Bitcoin deals another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK ETF

Also read: Crypto.com NFT, DeFi the Game bet big on cricket