Indian Art Fair will now be hosted in the metaverse

The 13th edition of the Indian Art Fair, which starts on April 28, will not just be hosted on the NSIC grounds, but will also be hosted in the metaverse.

The Indian Art Fair announced in a release that it has partnered with XR Central to produce a digital twin of this year’s fair for a browser-based 3D metaverse experience. The fair will go on till May 1, 2022.

As per the information in the release, the visitors to the fair will be able to select and customise full-body avatars for their virtual visit. The release also clarifies that the XR Central team has worked to deliver several choices of headgear, skin colour, and body type to create an inclusive and diverse metaverse experience.

Furthermore, visitors will be able to toggle between first-person and third-person point-of-views and interact with friends and family at the metaverse version of the India Art Fair 2022 giving them an immersive experience.

It is interesting to note that the metaverse space would not have a fee and would be accessible via a variety of devices and browsers.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, said, “Art and technology have long shared a connection and we are exploring this intersection at a dedicated new space called The Studio with digital and AR projects led by artists, artists collectives, and leading institutions. As we proceed further into the digital age, we are proud to work with XR Central to create the India Art Fair metaverse to add another dimension to the fair, opening it up to visitors all over the world.”

The Indian Art Fair takes place annually in India’s capital, New Delhi. The fair reflects the city’s local arts scene and also offers curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighbouring countries.

Shrey Mishra, co-founder of XR Central said, “We are extremely excited to partner with IAF to create its first-ever Metaverse edition of the fair. With a Total Addressable Global Market pegged at USD 552.57 Billion, art is at the cusp of being disrupted with immersive technologies like XR (AR, VR and MR). At XR Central, we are really proud of having created such a powerful platform, MetaQube, that is democratizing the way metaverses are being looked at.”