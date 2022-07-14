MATIC crypto zooms 20%, Polygon Joins Disney’s 2022 Accelerator Program

Polygon’s native token, MATIC, rallied over 20 per cent after news about Polygon joining Disney’s Accelerator Program broke. The token was trading at $0.5291 in the wee hours of Thursday and rose to $0.6504, a whopping 20.568 per cent. The token is still on a gaining spree.

Polygon announced its selection in Disney’s 2022 Accelerator Program in a Tweet. They also mentioned that they were the only blockchain network picked by Disney for the program.



The Polygon network is one of the six companies that have been selected to be a part of Disney’s 2022 accelerator program. As per a statement released by Disney, the Accelerator Program is a business and development program designed to increase the growth of innovative companies around the globe.

Other companies joining Polygon for this year's Accelerator Program conducted by Disney are Web3 social media app Flickplay, artificial intelligence platform Inworld, Web3 storytelling platform Lockerverse, augmented reality company Red 6, and Obsess, an "experimental" e-commerce platform.

The Disney 2022 Accelerator Program begins this week. The objective of this year's session is to develop innovation in emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Disney has also announced that they would provide investment capital to selected companies. Moreover, Disney’s top leadership would guide all the participants of the program. Furthermore, the selected companies would also be assigned one executive mentor.

The Polygon network, previously known as the MATIC network, is an Ethereum scaling and interoperability framework. The network’s objective is to counter Ethereum's limitations, like the limited throughput of the blockchain network.

