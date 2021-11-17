Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over his plans to roll out 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Miramax and the American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino are up in arms against each other as the latter decided to roll out non-fungible tokens or NFTs on the 1994 film Pulp Fiction that starred actors like John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson in pivotal roles. US-based entertainment company Miramax has sued filmmaker Quentin Tarantino over his plans to create and auction a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) based on the cult classic film "Pulp Fiction".

The filmmaker, also known for films like Reservoir Dogs and Django Unchained, announced plans to sell NFTs including digital copies of handwritten script pages for uncut versions of scenes from the movie, audio commentary and other elements. It will also comprise "secret" aspects that will be accessible only to the owner.

Miramax has accused Tarantino of violating the copyrights it holds to the 1994 film with his planned offerings as per the lawsuit filed in a federal court in Los Angeles. It also sought a judge's intervention to forbid the sale of these of NFTs and asked for Tarantino to pay its legal fees and related expenses.

"Tarantino's conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax's most iconic and valuable film properties," the lawsuit read. The company also mentioned in its lawsuit that Tarantino's conduct "could mislead others into believing they Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals."

Tarantino’s attorney responded to the letters from Miramax by saying that the NFT sales fall under the partial rights including rights to screenplay publication of the filmmaker from the publication.

(With agency inputs)

