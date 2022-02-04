New crypto tax is the first step towards regulation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2022 before the parliament. The Budget 2022 is themed to target “Naya Bharat” which steers India to progress on a digital path.

There are as many as 84 headline amendments proposed to the Income-tax Act and of the lot, the proposals to tax Virtual Digital Assets stands-out. Virtual digital assets have gained tremendous popularity in recent times and the volumes of trading in such digital assets has increased substantially.

The Finance Bill 2022 introduces a new scheme to provide for taxation of virtual digital assets, wherein virtual digital asset has been defined to mean the following:

(a) any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or any foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value or a unit of account including its use in any financial transaction or investment, but not limited to investment scheme and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically;

(b) a non-fungible token or any other token of similar nature by whatever name called;

(c) any other digital asset as may be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette in this behalf.

Having defined what qualified as virtual digital asset, the charge for tax is created vide proposed Section 115BBH. The said section provides that any income from transfer of a virtual digital asset shall be taxable at the rate of 30 percent. Interestingly, no reference has been made to the period of holding, as it is typically done in case of capital assets, for the purpose of determining the rate of tax.

Another aspect that draws attention here is the use of the term ‘transfer’ qua creating a taxable event, i.e., unless there is a transfer there is no event which triggers the charge to Income-tax under the aforesaid section. ‘Transfer’ is defined under the Income-tax Act under the Section 2(47) in specific reference to a ‘capital asset’ and not generally. The term ‘capital asset’ also finds a definition under the Income-tax Act under Section 2(14). Interestingly, virtual digital assets while proposed to be defined under Section 2(47A), there is no proposal to include virtual digital asset in the definition of the term ‘capital asset’. Rightly so, as this may have created conflicting schemes of tax under the Income-tax Act. However, the consequence of this could be that the interpretation of the term transfer for the purposes of Section 115BBH could arguably be narrower than the scope of what is defined under Section 2(47). It will be interesting to watch how this plays out.

For the purpose of computing the amount subject to tax no deduction in respect of any expenditure (other than cost of acquisition) or allowance or set off of any loss. It is also provided that loss incurred on transfer of virtual digital asset shall not be eligible for set off against income computed under any other provisions such as ‘salary’ or ‘capital gain’ or ‘business profession’, etc. Carry forward of such losses is also restricted by virtue of this provision.

In order bring such transactions within the tax reporting net, withholding tax of 1 percent of the consideration will be applicable on payments for transfer of virtual digital asset to a resident. However, in case the payment for such transfer is – (i) wholly in kind or in exchange of another virtual digital asset where there is no part in cash; or (ii) partly in cash and partly in kind but the part in cash is not sufficient to meet the liability of deduction of tax in respect of whole of such transfer, whosoever is making the payment, shall, before making the payment, ensure that the tax has been paid in respect of such consideration.

It is interesting to note that like any other provision in withholding tax family the provision casts responsibilities on “any person responsible for paying to a resident” any sum by way of considerations for transfer of a virtual digital asset. This assumes importance particularly in light of provisions contained in Section 204(v) of the existing Income-tax Act. Section 204 defines “person responsible for paying”. The said provision provides that in the case of a person not resident in India, the person himself or any person authorised by such person or the agent of such person in India including any person treated as an agent under Section 163 shall be deemed to be the person responsible for paying. One may therefore draw an inference that a non-resident exchange, a crypto exchange registered and controlled outside India, could be responsible for withholding tax at source in transactions with Indian tax residents and carry out necessary compliance required under domestic law.

In addition to the above, gifting of virtual digital assets has also been made liable to tax in the hands of the recipient of such gift under Section 56(2)(x), by virtue of amendment to the expression “property” under Section 56(2)(vii).

The introduction of a tax regime for virtual digital assets is perhaps a move towards recognising the legitimacy of such assets by the Government. The hope is that now the Government may not go ahead with an outright ban on crypto assets. Interestingly, the introduction of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), using the blockchain technology, or digital rupee by RBI also appears to be a move towards acceptance of the crypto sector.



(Views are personal. The author is partner, IndusLaw.)