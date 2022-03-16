NFT feature soon on Instagram: Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg announced during a recent interview at the South by Southwest Conference (SXSW) that NFTs would be soon introduced to Instagram.

Speaking to Daymond John, founder of clothing brand FUBU, during a session “Into the Metaverse: Creators, Commerce and Connection”, held on Monday (Tuesday in India) at the conference, Zuckerberg said that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be integrated into the company's photo and video sharing platform Instagram. He clarified that the Instagram team is currently working on certain technical issues.

“I would hope that the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the Metaverse can be minted as an NFT and you can take it between different places," Zuckerberg further added. This highlights how he hopes to integrate different aspects of the Web3 revolution.

It is interesting to note that Twitter already enabled NFT profile images for premium users earlier this year.

Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri, revealed in December that the company was "actively exploring" NFTs with the intention of delivering the technology to a broader audience.

“I think it’s an interesting place that we can play and also to hopefully help creators.” Moreover, Instagram conducted "Creator Week" which was an exclusive gathering for NFT artists," Mosseri said in an Instagram story.

It is noteworthy to mention that Meta has big plans when it comes to the Web3 space. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to show its commitment to these plans.