NFT mentioning origin of the word ‘Jew’ sells for $8,500 in Israel

Israel-based CryptoVerses, an NFT (non-fungible tokens) project that encrypts Bible verses on the blockchain, announced the NFT of the first Bible verse mentioning the origin of the word “Jew” was purchased for 2.02 ETH (Ethereum) or more than $8,500. Origin of the word is Judah, the ancient kingdom named after the son of Jacob as mentioned for the first time in Genesis 29:35.

The verse reads, “And she conceived again, and bore a son; and she said: ‘This will be the time will I praise the LORD.’ Therefore she called his name Judah; and she left off bearing.” The CryptoVerse NFT’s first edition includes the first five books of the Bible – Genesis, Exodus, Levicitus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

CryptoVerses uses Ethereum blockchain to create crypto tokens of the Bible verses and allows buyers to confirm ownership of a particular unique digital crypto version of a Bible verse. It also allows buyers to verify the authenticity of the crypto version.

The verses are classified into special collections based on 45 stories and 536 biblical scenes. The NFTs can be brought from the CryptoVerses website via the encryption page and can be traded via the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

“Ownership of an NFT that includes a verse from the Bible is not ownership of the Biblical content, since the Bible is public domain. It is ownership of the specific NFT version, similar to a physical item that includes a Bible verse, like a medallion, where the purchaser becomes the owner of the medallion but not the owner of the verse written on it,” CryptoVerses said in a release.

“The project symbolises the global technological development over thousands of years,” said Yonatan Bendahan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CryptoVerses. These NFTs include not only the verses in English but also those written in the original Biblical Hebrew as it is a very ancient text, as per Yuval Mey-Raz, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at CryptoVerses. Mey-Raz adds that the biggest advantage of the blockchain technology is that things encrypted through it cannot be modified.

