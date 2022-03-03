NFTs, cryptocurrencies and now DAO join Ukraine's crowdfunding appeal

Crypto assets are playing a pivotal role in raising funds for Ukraine's resistance against the Russian invasion. The global crypto community has rallied to support Ukraine amid the crisis. Here is a list of various crypto assets accepted by Ukraine in one of a kind crowdfunding.



Cryptocurrencies



Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Tether became the first cryptocurrencies accepted by the Ukrainian government.





Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022



The country created a DOT wallet address after being urged by the founder of Polkadot, Gavin Wood. Wood promised to donate $5 million worth of DOT if the government began accepting Polkadot.





The people of Ukraine are grateful for the support and donations from the global crypto community as we protect our freedom. We are now accepting Polkadot donations too: $DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv.

More cryptocurrencies to be accepted soon. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 1, 2022



Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced recently that the country would start accepting two new cryptocurrencies as well to raise funds for the Ukrainian armed forces.



Federov announced in a tweet on Tuesday that Ukraine has set up an official wallet address for donations in Solana.

Massive support from crypto projects @solana @SolanaFndn and @everstake_pool which set up a joint initiative @_AidForUkraine in collaboration with our @mintsyfra to raise funds for @Ukraine.#SOL address:

66pJhhESDjdeBBDdkKmxYYd7q6GUggYPWjxpMKNX39KV — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022



The Vice Prime Minister also announced in a tweet on Wednesday that the country has started accepting Dogecoin after the Russian Rouble fell as compared to the value of the meme coin.

NFTs



Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs are also being used to crowdfund Ukraine's struggle. The country received $1.86 million after the sale of 'Censored NFT', created by digital artist Pak in collaboration with Julian Assange. A CryptoPunk NFT worth over $200,000 was donated to Ukraine. People are also sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s Ethereum account.



DAO



Russian pop artists from the band Pussy Riot and crypto enthusiasts formed a Decentralised Autonomous Organization or DAO called the UkraineDAO to raise funds for the non-governmental organization, Come Back Alive, which would be supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.



UkraineDAO raised $6.5 million in ETH after auctioning off an NFT of the Ukrainian flag. This has been the 10th most expensive NFT ever sold. The proceeds were passed on to Come Back Alive.



