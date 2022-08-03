scorecardresearch
Over $7 mn stolen from Solana-based crypto wallets; probe underway

Solana blockchain based crypto wallets are facing an ongoing exploit with over 7 million dollars stolen from Phantom and Slope wallets so far. 

Phantom and Slope are non-custodian cryptocurrency wallets. Users of these crypto wallet took to Twitter and other social media sites to report about this exploit.

Phantom also released a statement about the same on Wednesday morning. They said, “We are working closely with other teams to get to the bottom of a reported vulnerability in the Solana ecosystem. At this time, the team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue. 

As soon as we gather more information, we will issue an update.”

The crypto wallet also took to Twitter to clarify their position on the hack. They tweeted:

Slope also released a statement about the hack. They tweeted, 

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

