Over $7 mn stolen from Solana-based crypto wallets; probe underway

Solana based crypto wallets are facing an ongoing exploit with over 7 million dollars stolen from Phantom and Slope wallets so far.
Phantom and Slope are non-custodian cryptocurrency wallets. Users of these crypto wallet took to Twitter and other social media sites to report about this exploit.
Phantom also released a statement about the same on Wednesday morning. They said, “We are working closely with other teams to get to the bottom of a reported vulnerability in the Solana ecosystem. At this time, the team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue.
As soon as we gather more information, we will issue an update.”
The crypto wallet also took to Twitter to clarify their position on the hack. They tweeted:
Slope also released a statement about the hack. They tweeted,
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
