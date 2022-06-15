Paris Olympics might experiment with blockchain ticketing 

In a first for major sporting events, the tickets to the Paris Olympics 2024 might be based on the blockchain!

The French Olympic Committee recommended a blockchain-based ticketing system for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In a 30-page report that the committee has submitted to the French Prime Minister’s office, this suggestion was put forth, as reported by local media reports.

Local media also reported that Michel Cadot, the French Olympic inter-ministerial representative, submitted a report containing suggestions for the upcoming Olympic games.

According to the report, the major sporting event that would be held in France in the year 2024 should have personalised and secure ticketing system in place.

The report suggests that the best course of action to achieve it would be by implementing blockchain ticketing. It recommends the issuing of non-transferable tickets for the Olympic games.

What are blockchain-based tickets?

Blockchain-based tickets exist in the buyer's electronic wallet. Transferring ownership from one individual to another is direct and does not require any contact with the central market.

What is the benefit of blockchain ticketing?

The primary benefit of adopting blockchain ticketing is that it allows event organisers to track tickets after they have been sold.

All tickets are securely connected to the purchaser, and these transactions, as well as any others related to the specific tickets, are recorded in the blockchain.

Any subsequent ticket sales or transactions are recorded on the blockchain.

Scalping, uncontrolled price gouging, and fraudulent transactions are all reduced or eliminated by keeping a shared database of all transactions involving each ticket.

Other benefits of using blockchain to govern transactions include ensuring that ticket pricing is kept fair, even when resold, and the ability to distribute royalty payments to artists or event organisers for each transaction.