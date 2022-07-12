Playboy Mansion debuts in Sandbox metaverse

The internationally renowned lifestyle brand Playboy is the latest entrant in Web3. The popular brand’s iconic creation, the Playboy mansion, will be moving to the Sandbox metaverse.

The metaverse version of the Playboy mansion will be called ‘MetaMansion’. Sandbox announced the news in a tweet:

Anybunny home? 🐰👀🏘 We're teaming up with none other than.... @playboy! 👯‍♀️



Together, we will be creating a Playboy MetaMansion social game inside #TheSandbox with #NFT collectibles & special experiences for the Rabbitar @PlayboyNFTs community! pic.twitter.com/3l6Wq6ncvt — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) July 11, 2022

The company announced that the metaverse version of the Playboy mansion, the MetaMansion, will conduct mini-games and also host exclusive social gatherings and events.

This builds on Playboy's prior attempts to establish itself in the Web3 with non-fungible token (NFT) collections and a creative platform called Centerfold.

The lifestyle brand announced that it would soon launch NFTs based on the seven-decade-old history of Playboy.

Rachel Webber, chief brand and strategy officer at Playboy said, “We’re thrilled to work with The Sandbox and its best-in-class design and development team to build a premium, customized Playboy gaming and social experience in the metaverse.”

She added “The opportunity to create that environment in a way that more people can step into now in a virtual space, and to do it in a really contemporary way is something that we’re really excited to bring to life.Playboy has been at the forefront of innovation in the entertainment, gaming, art, and celebrity industries for close to seven decades, and The Sandbox continues this legacy by providing a dynamic platform for the next generation of creativity."

Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox said,“We’re pleased to bring its rich archive of content into the metaverse and enable true fans to become virtual neighbors of this iconic brand during a future upcoming LAND sale in Q3 2022.”

Interestingly, Playboy was one of the first companies to enter the Web3 market in the spring of 2021 with its first NFT release, Liquid Summer. In less than three minutes, the Liquid Summer collection was completely sold out.

The company's next significant NFT collections project, Playboy Rabbitars, debuted in October 2021.

Also Read: ED seizes assets worth Rs 14 crore in Morris Coin crypto scam - BusinessToday

Also Read: Will 1% TDS affect crypto trading volumes? Further dip likely, suggest exchanges - BusinessToday