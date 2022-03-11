Russia better off by regulating and not banning crypto : Duma working group

The working group on cryptocurrencies in the Lower House of Russia’s parliament has voiced support for regulating them, rather than outlawing them on Thursday as reported by the local media. This statement was made after the central bank recently asked to place an outright ban on crypto assets in the Russian Federation.

The working group, which consisted of 50 experts from the government and the industry, concluded that the most effective method to mitigate the dangers associated with crypto adoption in Russia would be by passing "clear regulation for the digital assets"

The working group of the Duma (lower house of Russian Parliament) concluded that "effective and transparent" regulation of Russia's digital asset market requires the establishment of "control systems for Bitcoin transactions." As experts noted, similar systems already exist in other countries.

The key working group endorsed the Finance Ministry's regulatory policy, albeit with some technical reservations. The members in the working group requested that the Ministry amend the bill's language regarding non-institutional mining, the roles of traditional financial institutions, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, and illicit crypto use.

On January 20, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) proposed a ban on the usage and mining of cryptocurrencies in the Russian Federation. The Finance Ministry quickly responded with its own "Framework for regulating the mechanics of digital currency circulation," which, in many ways, recognised digital assets as fiat currencies.

On February 18, both chambers proposed bills that were mutually exclusive. The Central Bank of Russia again underlined its intention to outlaw cryptocurrency issuance and circulation, while the Ministry pressed on establishing legal norms for exchange platforms that would allow them to operate under special registration procedures.

With early indications of parliamentary backing and a new regulatory plan offered by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, the Central Bank's position in the crypto dispute becomes increasingly precarious. The regulator's proposed broad restriction has few institutional supports in both the executive and legislative branches.

If the lower house heeds the advice of the working group, it will support the Finance Ministry's stance in the contentious battle with the CBR, which favours an outright ban on cryptocurrencies.