Russia-Ukraine conflict: Bitcoin slips 6%; XRP, Uniswap, Stellar fall up to 14%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell over 6% today as global markets took into account the impact of rising tensions bewteen Russia and Ukraine. The price of Bitcoin slipped 6.47% to $36,760 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency fell to $694.882 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1,65 trillion, a decline of 7.76%.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the red today.

Ethereum crashed 8.05% to $2523 and Dogecoin slipped 10.14% to $0.1259.

Digital token Stellar declined 12.10% to $0.175 and Litecoin fell 10.74% to $101.68.

XRP slipped 14.25% to $0.6847 and Uniswap crashed 13.54% to $8.40. The fall in cryptocurrencies is in line with the crash in global markets.

World shares were trading lower as investors watched for developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Shares fell in all Asian markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.8% to 26,426, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 3.29% to 23,575. In Seoul, the Kospi gave up 1.69% to 2,695.80. The Shanghai Composite index too slipped 1.44% to 3,440.

S&P 500 e-mini futures slid 1.81 percent. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 1.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures dropped 2.65 percent. US stock markets were closed on Monday for the President's Day holiday.