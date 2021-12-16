Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin to launch 'Dabangg' NFT collection on Dec 30

BollyCoin, a platform bringing Bollywood to the blockchain, said on Thursday that it would be launching its (non-fungible token) NFT marketplace on December 30. The launch will happen with a collection of NFTs from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg' franchise produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The platform had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin did not reveal the names of the films it would create NFTs with. According to the website, the collections of NFTs will include movie clips, posters, and stills, among other things.

BollyCoin also has its own cryptocurrency token, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. The platform is currently associated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Kyle Lopes, BollyCoin, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project.”

Earlier in October, stepping into the NFT craze, Salman Khan had tweeted, "Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on bollycoin.com."

According to BollyCoin.com, digital collectibles from Bollywood will be auctioned on Ethereum blockchain for Bollywood fans from around the world to own NFTs of their favourite Bollywood films and celebrities.

