Shikhar Dhawan to launch sports city in metaverse

Shikhar Dhawan, the popular Indian batsman, has announced his collaboration with Web3 fintech startup, Bliv.Club, and Web3 Metaverse startup, WIOM to launch the first sports city in the metaverse.

This new sports city in the metaverse would be home to cricket stadiums, sports complexes, sports cafes, gyms, e-sports zones, sports cottages, running tracks, a 3D immersive sports museum, a sports library, and other features.

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his views on this project. He said, "I have always tried to keep abreast with tech trends. I am really intrigued by how sports can blend with the latest web3 innovations. With the evolving internet consumption trends of millennials and Gen Z, our multifaceted team is pushing the boundaries in the virtual reality space to make it truly democratic and accessible for everyone."

He further added, "We are building a fully functional and sustainable multiverse economy to narrow the gap between the existing offline sports or fitness avenues and metaverses. You have to be a bit crazy to create something like this and make an innovative impact."

Bliv.Club was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Gupta, and Mohammed Sirajuddin. Abhinav Tandon is the founder of World in One Metaverse (WIOM), a Web3 Metaverse startup.

Abhinav Tandon, from WIOM, said, "The initiative aims at the development of a sports universe for enthusiasts. This will essentially be a sports city built on the latest blockchain-based tech stack, with the idea of evolving into a community-owned and decentralized platform enabling utility tokens, dApps, and an XR-based pedagogy ecosystem. The initiative will focus on bringing best-of-breed market-leading Metaverse innovations”.

Vikas Singh, co-founder of Bliv.Club noted, “This 3-D immersive world called Metaverse will have the best technological innovation available. Knowing the value of the community-owned platform in web3, this virtual city will have a special place for its residents and users. As a Web3 Fintech company, our goal will always be to bring futuristic solutions today to the masses.”

The global sports market is expected to grow from $354.96 billion in 2021 to $501.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3%. The sports market is expected to reach $707.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. The global metaverse market is anticipated to reach a market value of around $1,803 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate above 45.8% from 2022 to 2030.