Stan Lee fans alert! You can now purchase 'Chakra the Invincible' NFT collection

There is good news for Stan Lee fans, they can now purchase NFTs inspired by the legend's first international superhero creations -- Chakra the Invincible. The Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection which dropped today (on Stan Lee's 99th birth anniversary) is an exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative Chakraverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics.

Additionally, a series of original high-end animation gallery pieces and limited-edition NFTs of Lee's first 'Chakra the Invincible' graphic novel have been exclusively created for the auction.

The NFT has dropped on BeyondLife.club powered by GuardianLink.io in partnership with Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Graphic India and Orange Comet.

Within a few hours of the NFT dropping, the Loot Box that contained 6,865 NFTs at $25 each was sold out.

The highlight is a birthday NFT where minimum bid price is $30,000. The winner will not only get the digital assets but also its physical collectibles including the original story treatment of Chakra the Invincible.

In 2012, Lee discussed Chakra the Invincible, saying, "I have always been fascinated by Indian culture...I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I've even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra the Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market. My goal with Chakra is simple -- I want to bring an Eastern concept like the chakras to the world via the western genre of superheroes."



Lee is the legendary writer and co-creator of the world's most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Hulk, The Avengers, and more. His characters have generated over $32 billion at the global box office.

BeyondLife.club powered by GuardianLink.io auctioned Amitabh Bachchan's exclusive NFT collection for $9,66,000 in the first week of November. Besides being one of the most successful celebrity NFT auctions, the NFT collection was based on Guardian's one of a kind Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied, thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

In mid-November, GuardianLink raised Series A funding of $12 million led by Kalaari Capital and other private investor groups.

