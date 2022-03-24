Tezos India, IGDTUW to promote blockchain literacy amongst women

Tezos India announced a strategic collaboration with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), New Delhi on Thursday to focus on blockchain literacy amongst female students.

Tezos India, the organisation supporting the Tezos decentralised open-source blockchain ecosystem in India, has partnered with IGDTUW to kickstart the Tezos IGDTUW Student Chapter in order to train and raise awareness related to blockchain amongst the female students of the institute pursuing engineering in various streams.

It is worth noting that blockchain literacy and Web3 skills are gaining popularity and demand amongst employers. As discussed in the Business Today Crypto Conclave held on Tuesday, these skills are going to be fundamental in building the tech of the future.

The Tezos IGDTUW Student Chapter would organize a series of workshops, hackathons, and mentorship sessions on the campus.

It is also interesting to note that women are severely underrepresented in technology, and more so in Web3. The same points were raised by Poorvi Sachar, Head of Operations, Tezos India “With blockchain technology already revolutionising the existing world order, it is essential to impart first-hand knowledge to women who are utterly underrepresented in the technical community. It is a no-brainer that for blockchain to become mainstream in India, women’s adoption and participation as builders and users of the technology are imperative, and with collaborations with renowned women-only institutions like IGDTUW, we at Tezos India are attempting to achieve the same.”

Tezos India has plans to bring more women developers and professionals into the Web3 mainstream. According to a release, they are planning to collaborate with more women's colleges, universities, and institutions to popularise blockchain literacy. Furthermore, Tezos India also has an initiative titled ‘SheCrypt’ to encourage the participation of women in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Under this initiative, they host masterclasses, workshops, and training programs to promote women’s participation in the crypto and blockchain arena.

