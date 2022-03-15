The EU outvotes bill banning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament voted against a version of ‘Markets in Crypto Assets’, or MiCA bill that would have banned Proof-of-Work (PoW)-based cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the EU on Monday.

The bill, MiCA, is a 126-article regulatory framework that includes a detailed implementation plan for the EU and member states. The European Commission suggested the draft in 2020 as part of its digital finance plan.

MiCA covers a wide variety of cryptocurrency-related topics, including the status of all major currencies and stablecoins, mining and exchange platform operations — with notable exceptions, such as central bank-issued digital currencies, or CBDCs, security tokens, nonfungible tokens, and decentralised finance.

The version of the bill debated upon in the European parliament on Monday would have made transactions and mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin that use the proof-of-work, or PoW, algorithm illegal.

This version of the bill was voted against by 30 members. 23 voted in favour of the bill and 6 abstained from casting a vote. A modified version of the bill which does not ban PoW cryptocurrencies in any way is being considered by the EU parliament currently.

PoW is a consensus mechanism for preventing the double-spending problem when it comes to cryptocurrency transactions. The PoW consensus is used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to confirm transactions and add new blocks to the chain. Miners compete to process network transactions in exchange for a reward for their speed and accuracy in PoW. It is noteworthy to mention that this process uses a lot of energy and is not considered to be particularly “green”. This was one of the top concerns of legislators who wanted to ban cryptocurrencies working on the PoW protocol.