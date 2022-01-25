'To usher an era of decentralisation’: WazirX, Coinswitch Kuber bosses on crypto

Founder and CEO of crypto exchange WazirX Nischal Shetty has said in a recent tweet that he believes that cryptocurrency is here “to usher in an era of decentralisation” while adding that analysts predict that stablecoin adoption is now inevitable. He also mentioned that there are projections of metaverse being worth trillions of dollars.



He, however, is not the only crypto exchange founder to back metaverse. Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber Ashish Singhal also backed metaverse tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a recent tweet. Singhal said that several start-ups and megaliths like Nike and Facebook are betting big on these themes while adding that NFT sales volume almost touched the $25 billion mark.



“In 2021, crypto held firm during the peak pandemic and brought in an era of NFT and metaverse tokens. NFT sales volume nearly touched the $25 billion mark. Many start-ups and large companies including Nike and Facebook are betting big on these themes,” Singhal tweeted.



Singhal added that there is talent migration into crypto as “smart money follows smart people”. The CoinSwitch Kuber boss also said that he sees talent migration into crypto as an indication that the crypto community and technology are headed into the future.



“There’s a big talent migration into crypto (smart money follows smart people!). I see this as a signal towards where the crypto community and technology are headed in the future,” Singhal tweeted.

