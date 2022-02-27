Ukraine seeks cryptocurrency info of politicians from Russia, Belarus

The Ukrainian government on Saturday urged people to provide any leads on information pertaining to the cryptocurrency wallets of Russian and Belarusian politicians. Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia which launched a military operation against its neighbour on Thursday.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter that the Ukrainian crypto community is ready to provide a generous reward for any information about crypto wallets of Russian and Belarusian politicians and their surroundings. "War crimes must be pursued and punished!" he wrote.

Ukrainian crypto community is ready to provide a generous reward for any information about crypto-wallets of Russian and Belarusian politicians and their surroundings. War crimes must be pursued and punished! To share info please contact in Telegram: https://t.co/XHidwUQ8bE. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

The rewards for politicians' cryptocurrency wallet information will be funded by private donations rather than the Ukrainian government, said Artem Afian, a Ukrainian lawyer managing the effort. Afian did not reveal how much he has collected so far, however, he said that the donations have been given mainly in Ether, as well as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, reported Bloomberg.

Afian explained that he is looking to match top politicians with the crypto wallet addresses they use. He added that he has received over 500 tips so far. He plans to release a list of such addresses in the next two to three days and will also share it with top crypto exchanges.

Aflian said his goal is to make these addresses of politicians as "toxic" and discourage people from trading with them. "We want them to understand that they are not welcome in Ukraine or in crypto," he said.

The Ukrainian lawyer further added that the data will also be shared with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The firm on Friday said it is monitoring if Russian actors are using cryptocurrency transactions to evade economic sanctions put on the country.

"The bounty amounts for correct wallet addresses are still being determined, but will be paid out in crypto and based on the importance of the politician," Afian said. He added that he isn't hopeful of finding the wallet address of Vladimir Putin as he thinks the Russian President does not use cryptocurrencies.

