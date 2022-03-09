Ukrainian police are now seeking crypto donations

After the Ukrainian government and Come Back Alive NGO, the Ukrainian police is also seeking crypto donations from the world. In a tweet posted on Sunday, the Ukrainian Cyberpolice asked the world for donations in cryptocurrencies to support their cause.

🇺🇦Cyberpolice🇺🇦 in connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine created crypto wallets for charity.



The collected cryptocurrency will be used to support the National Police, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Emergency Service. pic.twitter.com/8Q4hE8NWIi — Cyberpolice Ukraine (@CyberpoliceUA) March 6, 2022

The law enforcement organisation has made various cryptocurrency addresses public and is now taking donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USDT Teter (USDT), Tron (TRX), Polygon (MATIC), and Binance exchange token (BNB). It claims to have begun the initiative in response to Ukraine's introduction of martial law.

The tweet claims that the tokens collected will benefit the National Police, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and State Emergency Service. Additionally, the funds will be used to purchase medicine and other necessities, as well as to offer medical care to victims of Russia's attacks.

Since the Russian invasion, Kyiv's authorities have sought financial assistance in a variety of ways. The government has been highly successful in raising finances through cryptocurrency donations, having already received $60.5 million in Bitcoin, Ether, USDT Tether and other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Dogecoin. Additionally, cryptocurrency donations have also helped finance volunteer groups like Come Back Alive.

Cryptocurrency donations were also raised via a Decentralised Autonomous Organization, UkraineDAO which raised $ 6.5 million by auctioning the NFT of the Ukrainian flag.

