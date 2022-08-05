WazirX bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore frozen after ED searches

Cryptocurrency exchange platform WazirX bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore were frozen after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches. The searches were done in connection with a case of the crypto exchange platform assisting accused instant loan app companies in the laundering money via purchase and transfer of virtual crypto assets.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches on one of the Directors of M/s Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd which owns the popular Crypto-currency exchange WazirX and has issued a freezing order to freeze their Bank balances to the tune of Rs 64.67 crore," the probe agency said in a statement.

ED also pointed out that after the criminal investigation began, many of these fintech apps have shut shop and diverted away the huge profits earned using the above modus operandi. "While doing fund trail investigation, ED found that large amount of funds were diverted by the fintech companies to purchase crypto assets and then launder them abroad. These companies and the virtual assets are untraceable at the moment."

Additionally, ED has also sent summons to these crypto exchanges. "It is seen that maximum amount of funds were diverted to WazirX exchange and the crypto-assets so purchased have been diverted to unknown foreign wallets," it said.

ED is conducting money laundering investigation against number of Indian NBFC companies and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the RBI guidelines and by using tele-callers who misuse personal data and use abusive language to extort high interest rates from the loan takers.

Various fintech companies backed by Chinese funds could not get NBFC license from RBI for carrying lending business. So they devised the MoU route with defunct NBFCs to piggyback on their license, the probe agency noted.