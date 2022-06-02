What is Soft Fork in crypto and how is it different from Hard Fork? Find out here

With the recent Terra Luna crash and its revival, blockchain ‘forks’ like soft forks and hard forks have been dominating the news. It is worth noting that both of these processes are fairly different and result in different outcomes, albeit these terms are often used interchangeably.

So, what is ‘Soft Fork’?

Soft fork in blockchain technology refers to modifications made to the software protocol that renders only previously valid transaction blocks invalid, unlike hard forks which result in two separate chains with separate sets of rules.

A soft fork is backward-compatible since existing nodes will identify the new blocks as valid.

So, do all miners need to agree to new rules?

Unlike a hard fork, which requires all nodes to upgrade and agree on the new version, this type of fork just requires a majority of miners to upgrade to enforce the new rules.

Soft forks are often used to add new transactions, requiring only those participants (eg: sender and recipient) and miners to understand the new transaction type.

This is achieved by presenting the new transaction to older clients as a "pay-to-anyone" transaction (using a specific form) and persuading miners to reject blocks containing these transactions until the transaction validates under the new rules.

Is there a need to upgrade nodes?

Soft forks do not necessitate any nodes to upgrade in order to preserve consensus, as all blocks containing the new soft forked-in rules also adhere to the old rules, therefore old clients accept them.

How can soft forks be reversed?

Soft forks cannot be undone without a hard fork since, by definition, a soft fork only permits the set of valid blocks to be a subset of what was valid prior to the fork.

What are the major requirements for a soft fork to work?

In order for a soft fork to function, the majority of mining power must be utilising a client that recognises the fork. The network is more secure following a split if a greater number of miners adopt the new rules.

Examples of soft forks

Soft forks have been utilised on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, among others, to deploy backward-compatible new and enhanced features.